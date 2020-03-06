Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKE. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.73. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,866. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.56. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $173.88 and a 1-year high of $236.13.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

