Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,862,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

Nike stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.60. The stock had a trading volume of 932,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,666. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.30. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

