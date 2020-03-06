Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,796,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $677,245,000 after purchasing an additional 107,813 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,523,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $479,764,000 after purchasing an additional 51,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.14. 5,310,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $72.36 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

