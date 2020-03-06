Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $50.29.

