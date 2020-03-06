Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. 13,863,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,467,118. The company has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

