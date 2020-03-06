Wedbush Raises Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $25.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a positive rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

KPTI has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.12. 2,083,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,916. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.30. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.74% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $672,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,315.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $49,028.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,507. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

