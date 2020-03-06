Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Capital Senior Living by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 818,827 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Capital Senior Living by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capital Senior Living from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.49.

Shares of NYSE:CSU traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.74. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

