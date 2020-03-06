Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 14,497 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after buying an additional 4,360,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 73,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,012,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after buying an additional 2,009,935 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 1,539,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after buying an additional 648,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,566,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,482,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

