Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elefante Mark B boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $32,672.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,067.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $2,548,744. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

ROK stock traded down $8.85 on Thursday, reaching $183.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,309. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.99 and its 200 day moving average is $184.12. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.