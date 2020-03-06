Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $116,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 78,015,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,826,977. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

