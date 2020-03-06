Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XON. Third Security LLC grew its position in Intrexon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 75,514,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,820,000 after purchasing an additional 531,655 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intrexon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 704.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 144,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 289,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 133,958 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intrexon alerts:

In other Intrexon news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Randal J. Kirk purchased 5,972,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,998.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,066 shares of company stock worth $213,533. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intrexon stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.49. 1,028,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.36. Intrexon Corp has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.