Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,351,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,845,000 after acquiring an additional 371,670 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 33.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,614,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,069,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

