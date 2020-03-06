WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.44. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on WideOpenWest from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

