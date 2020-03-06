Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,377 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $88.74. 6,263,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,885,638. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

