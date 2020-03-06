Windsor Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,487 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VCU Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,615,000 after buying an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6,717.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 168,265 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 173,466 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 181,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 34,282 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,482,002. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

