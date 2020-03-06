Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after buying an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,812,000 after purchasing an additional 111,698 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,164,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,101,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,981,000 after buying an additional 39,874 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,377,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.43. 39,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,299. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $151.66 and a 1-year high of $188.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

