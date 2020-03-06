Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s (WWD) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Wood & Company

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Wood & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $8.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.54. 941,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,006. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average of $113.40. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total value of $1,027,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,405,247.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $418,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at $28,081,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $6,848,805 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

