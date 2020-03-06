Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,016 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,334,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 0.31. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

