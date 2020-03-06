Wrapmanager Inc. Buys New Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercadolibre stock traded down $25.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $627.88. The stock had a trading volume of 403,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,218. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $436.45 and a 1 year high of $756.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $674.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bradesco Corretora cut Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.60.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

