Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Freshpet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 44,452 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 554,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3,162.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 365,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 113.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.67. 345,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,281. Freshpet Inc has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,227.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.