Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 122,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 106,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Oracle by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 35,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,841,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543,730. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

