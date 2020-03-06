Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $3,008,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,364,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,841. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.51. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

