Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

STWD stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 2,474,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

