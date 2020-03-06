Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

HSBC stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.73. 7,171,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $32.34 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 107.18%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

