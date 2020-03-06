Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interwest Venture Management Co. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 8,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 1,013,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,013 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,577,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,844,000 after acquiring an additional 750,479 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 560,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,511,000 after purchasing an additional 233,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,081,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 109,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 107,198 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.70.

GKOS stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.91. 788,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.51 and a beta of 1.70. Glaukos Corp has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.15.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

