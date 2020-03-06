Wrapmanager Inc. Has $220,000 Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,621 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,876,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,439. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.

