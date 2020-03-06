Wrapmanager Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,342,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,194,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG traded down $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $59.54. The company had a trading volume of 512,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.83. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $58.89 and a twelve month high of $69.57.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

