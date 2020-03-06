Wrapmanager Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nucleo Capital LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at $169,838,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cosan by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cosan by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,997,000 after acquiring an additional 321,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cosan by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 38,272 shares during the period. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CZZ traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.67. 1,258,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,416. Cosan Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cosan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

