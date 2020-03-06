Wrapmanager Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 20,874.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,124 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Ingredion by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 436,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after buying an additional 266,417 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,691,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,858,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ingredion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,223,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,629,000 after buying an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:INGR traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.50. 850,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,778. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

