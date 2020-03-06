Wrapmanager Inc. Has $285,000 Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 56,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,910 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.97. 3,844,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

