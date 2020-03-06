Wrapmanager Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 107.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,974,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159,683 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,386,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,478,000 after purchasing an additional 297,751 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,437,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,442 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,719,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 600,788.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 889,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 889,167 shares during the period.

Shares of IPE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,361. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $58.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

