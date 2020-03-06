Wrapmanager Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 503.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,393 shares of company stock worth $11,791,431. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis upgraded NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 614,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,641. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 436.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.