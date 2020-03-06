Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.12% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $2,165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Kagnoff purchased 10,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,975.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 8,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $33,622.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,450 shares of company stock valued at $408,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

GNMK stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.63. 10,062,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,779. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $248.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.47. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNMK shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

