Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 33.2% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCK traded down $7.14 on Thursday, reaching $145.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,884,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

