Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $211,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.73. 1,305,621 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.