Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 381,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,696,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,345. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.12. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

