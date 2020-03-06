Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 8.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the third quarter worth about $534,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 29.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.00.

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock traded down $9.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.44. The company had a trading volume of 153,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,595. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.66.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

