Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,150 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 94,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Shares of COG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 10,072,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,760,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.