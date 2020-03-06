Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. 545,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.20.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

