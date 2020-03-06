Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 13,524 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,524 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,740,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,848 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,434,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 8,225,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,594,120. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

