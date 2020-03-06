Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 8,668 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,443. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

