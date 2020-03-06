Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 990 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 120,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,090,000 after buying an additional 233,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

CAH traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.48. 3,369,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,349. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

