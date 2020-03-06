Wrapmanager Inc. Takes $157,000 Position in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBGL. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,784,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,937,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,002 shares during the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBGL remained flat at $$12.26 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.