Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after buying an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,787,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.01. 2,079,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,705. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average of $121.19. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $95.07 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Several analysts have commented on TROW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

