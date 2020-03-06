Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,948 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 746.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 770,309 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 134.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 671,132 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 903,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 402,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 309,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 1,989,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

