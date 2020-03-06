Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for approximately 2.2% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Xilinx worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,850. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.52 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

