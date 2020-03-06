Zacks: Brokerages Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOWN. Stephens began coverage on TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. 9,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

