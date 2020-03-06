Zacks: Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also given Happiness Biotech Group an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Happiness Biotech Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAPP traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.20. 107,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,982. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39. Happiness Biotech Group has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

