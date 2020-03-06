Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AFIN. TheStreet lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. American Finance Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:AFIN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 612,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -346.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

