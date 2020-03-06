Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Holdings Decreased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 31.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 185.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Zendesk by 5,120.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Zendesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

ZEN stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.24. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $53,849.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,014.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $326,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,427 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.